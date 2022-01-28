New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mouni Roy turns Bengali bride after South Indian tradition wedding with hubby Suraj Nambiar. The couple took their vows on January 27 at Hilton Goa Resort in Candolim, Goa, in the presence of their family and close friends. Ever since then, the Naagin actress has kept her fans on their toes by giving a glimpse into her dreamy wedding. After sharing a video from the Malyali ritual, the actress has dropped pics from her Bengali ritual wedding.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the dreamy pics, donning red colour exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga and accessorised her look with exquisite emerald and uncut diamond jewellery. Suraj, on the other hand, looked dashing in golden sherwani designed by Sabyasachi. Sharing the pics, she captioned the post as, " सखा सप्तपदा भव । सखायौ सप्तपदा बभूव । सख्यं ते गमेयम् । सख्यात् ते मायोषम् । सख्यान्मे मयोष्ठाः ।"

Here have a look:

Earlier, she dropped a video, giving her fans a glimpse of her Malayali wedding with beau Suraj on Thursday morning. Sharing the post, she wrote, "So blessed Thank you @theweddingjournalsofindia @hiltongoaresort @neferrtitiweddings For everything So so happy"

Here have a look:

Ever since she announced her marriage on her Instagram handle by sharing beautiful wedding pics, celebrities from across the industries are wishing the couple all the luck. Among all was Alia Bhatt, a Brahmastra co-star, took to her Instagram story and wrote a sweet note sharing their wedding pics. She wrote, "Congratulations Moun! You look so beautiful and happyyyyy!!!! Wishing you both all the love in the world (sic)."

Mouni and Suraj have been dating for years now, but the actress managed to keep her personal life under wraps and unveiled it only with wedding pics. Before the big day, the couple also had Mehendi and haldi functions, which were attended by her close industry friends, namely Mandira Bedi, Manmeet Singh, Aashka Goradia, Arjun Bijlani and Choreographer Rahul from DID fame, among other celeb buddies.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv