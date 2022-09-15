Mouni Roy's Maldives Holiday Is Giving Us Major Vacay Goals, See Pics

Mouni Roy is enjoying the time of her life. After garnering positive reviews for her performance as the antagonist in the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra, the actor took of to the Maldives to take some time off.

On Thursday, the Naagin star took to her social media handle to post pictures of herself in a cute pink dress. “Dance with the waves Move with the sea Let the rhythm of water Set your soul free,” wrote Mouni in the caption. Take a look:

Mouni is currently in the Maldives with her husband, Suraj Nambiar and brother, Mukhar Roy. The trio seems to be having lots of fun on the tropical island.

Meanwhile, Mouni’s latest release, Brahmastra, has been received very well at the box-office. Within 5 days of its release, the movie crossed the Rs 150 crore mark at the Indian box-office.

Apart from Mouni, the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan. It also featured a special cameo by Shah Rukh Khan.

Director Ayan Mukerji took to his social media account to express his gratitude towards the audiences for their overwhelming response. Taking to his Instagram, Ayan wrote, “Brahmāstra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend ! The feeling is only of Gratitude, and more Gratitude - for our Audiences! The Acceptance from Audiences - is the only reward we work for at the movies.”

“The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light - for the years of work that went into this Venture! I feel proud that we managed to create a great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly - to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality,” the post read.

“We were also the #1 Movie at the Global Box-Office this weekend… another source of pride, excitement and progress, for us! Putting out good energy for the next few weeks of Brahmāstra’s Journey at the Cinemas… and also for the Love of Movies doing well in general, the most popular art form of our times, one that entertains and should unite us,” Ayan concluded.