New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Naagin actress is creating buzz yet again but this time the reason is even special. Actress Mouni Roy is likely to heading down the aisle soon! As per several speculations doing round on media portals, the actress will get married to his longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar. The couple has been spotted many times in pictures and Mouni spent her most of the pandemic in Dubai.

However, if the reports are to be believed, Mouni and Suraj are spending much time together and they will get married next year in 2022.

According to India Today, Mouni's cousin Vidyut Roysarkar has spilled the beans of her wedding plans. Vidyut broke the news of her wedding to a local newspaper in her village Cooch Bihar. As per Vidyut, the wedding will take place in Dubai or Italy. He further mentioned that the couple might host a reception party in Bihar's Cooch as well.

Earlier, Suraj Nambiar the Dubai-based businessman and Mouni's beau had met her mother at Mandira Bedi's house. The wedding rumours broke a month after the alleged meet between them. The actress has managed to keep her life private and she has not yet responded to the rumours.

On the work front, Mouni will be seen in the film ‘Brahmastra’ in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Dimple Kapadia. Mouni was last seen in the web series London Confidential.' She also featured in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao, respectively.

Mouni Roy will be seen appearing in a TV reality show to promote her latest music video 'Dil Galit Kar Baitha' by Jubin Nautiyal.

Posted By: Ashita Singh