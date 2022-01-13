New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, is definitely one of the most gorgeous actors in the Industry. Mouni always manages to grab eyeballs, whether it is because of her photoshoot or her acting skills, the actress has it all. Once again, Mouni is hitting the headlines, and this time because of her wedding. According to media reports, the actress is set to tie the knot with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar.

Media reports further suggest the couple will get married on January 27 at a beach in Goa. A five-star resort W Goa has been booked as the wedding venue. It is reported that the event will be a sea-faced wedding, and the invites are being distributed to the guest. However, guests have been requested to remain tight-lipped about the wedding.

With the spike in Covid-19 cases, the wedding guests are asked to follow the COVID-19 protocols and carry their vaccination certificates.

Among the confirmed names of the guest who have been invited to the wedding are Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, and Aashika Goradia.

Earlier, it was being said that the actor will tie the knot in Dubai as she is often seen visiting her boyfriend there. But according to a media report, the Naagin actress will get married in Goa, India.

Mouni recently uploaded a set of pictures from her vacation in Dubai. The actress posted a picture of herself posing in a sparkling golden gown flaunting her svelte figure. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in the strappy number with a plunging neckline. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Tis was all magic."

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni also shared a video in the same dress and captioned it as "Zsa zsa !!!!!!! Sonnets sunsets etc etc...x."

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

While talking about Mouni's work front, the actress is famous for her work in the supernatural television show Naagin and the film Gold. She will be seen next in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen