New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mouni Roy is known to garner attention from fans after anything she posts on her social media. And the same situation happened recently as well when the Brahmastra actress took to her official Instagram handle to drop a series of her bikini pics.

Yes, the diva treated fans with a few pool pictures of herself where she can be seen enjoying a relaxing day outdoors in a grey floral printed bikini. In one of her clicks, Mouni is seen posing for the camera meanwhile in the other one she can be seen lying straight beside the pool.

While sharing the photos, Mouni captioned them saying, "Rainwashed" followed by a few emojis.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's Instagram pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Isn't she looking smokin' hot?

As soon as the actress dropped the pics, fans couldn't help but drool over her latest clicks. Comments and reactions started flooding her post. One user wrote, 'water nymph', while another one said, 'hottie'. Meanwhile, some called her gorgeous and some even dropped heart and fire emojis.

On the other hand, talking about the work front, Mouni Roy shot to fame with her TV show Naagin and later ventured into films. She has starred in multiple big banner productions like Gold, Made In China, KGF and more. And now, Mouni will next be seen essaying an antagonist in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first part of the series is expected to release by the end of this year.

So guys, what do you think of her bikini pics? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal