New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Mouni Roy has finally tied the knot with long-term beau Suraj Nambiar in an intimate ceremony in Goa on Thursday (January 27). Pictures of both bride and groom were shared by fans as well as fellow industry members. The wedding festivities started yesterday when the Haldi and Mehndi ceremony took place.

In pictures, Mouni Roy can be seen dressed as a stunning South Indian bride, and the actress was adorned with gold bangles and is clad in a red-and-white saree. On the other hand, Suraj Nambiar can be seen wearing a white Kurta and lungi. In another picture, Suraj can be seen tying the taali (similar to mangalsutra) around Mouni's neck.

Mr and Mrs Nambiar 😍😍



Congratulations to the gorgeous couple! #MouniRoy and #SurajNambiar tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa today.



📸: Arjun Bijlani/ Instagram

The pictures were shared by fellow industry members, Manmeet Singh and Arjun Bijalni, Mandira Bedi and others. While sharing the picture Manmeet wrote, “The south Indian bride!” Arjun Bijalni captioned the photo as, ‘Mr and Mrs Nambiar !!’

Yesterday, the actress took to her Instagram and made her wedding official when she shared pictures with Suraj Nambiar. In the picture, Mouni can be seen sharing a hug with Suraj. The Naagin actress wrote, "Everything HariOm. Om Namah Shivay."

Seeing the adorable couple together, fans couldn't keep calm and spammed the comment section with heart emojis. The post has got above 5 lakh likes.

Mandira Bedi, who is also attending the wedding shared pictures with Mouni and Suraj from the Haldi ceremony and captioned them as “Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know.”

The couple has been dating since 2019. While the Naagin actress is yet to address media regarding the wedding, earlier this week, Mouni thanked the paparazzi in Mumbai as they congratulated her. The actress celebrated her bachelorette in December last year, in Goa.

