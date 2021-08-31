Mouni Roy was spotted running on the streets to catch her car. One user wrote, "Why to wear such dresses if ur not comfortable ? Why?"

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A video of actress Mouni Roy is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In the clip, she is seen running on the streets to reach her car wearing a floral dress. However, as soon as she sits in the car, she almost accidentally undergoes a wardrobe malfunction. Yes, her oops moment was captured in camera and the video has landed on the internet.

Well, that's not the only time she almost falls prey to a mishap, later, in the footage, when Mouni is seen interacting with fans and posing for paps, she is again spotted pulling her dress up and covering herself. This clearly states that she was a little uncomfortable with her outfit.

Yes, Mouni Roy's video was shared on social media by one of the pages of paparazzi.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's oops moment video here:

What happened next? Well, netizens did what they are best at. Trolling.

Yes, one user wrote, "Why to wear such dresses if ur not comfortable ? Why?", the other one said, "Ek taraf Baalo se chupaliya dusre taraf hath se.. y they wear dresses in which they aren't comfortable !!" Meanwhile another one commented saying, "

Aise kapde ka kya fayda jisse baar sambhalna pade...Dikhana bhi nhi aata chhupana bhi nhi aata"

She even got trolled for not wearing a mask. Yes, a few people pointed out that she isn't taking COVID-19 precautions in the video and said, "inlogo ko corona nahi hota kya??? mask to hota hi nahi inke paas."

So guys, what are your thoughts on Mouni's video? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal