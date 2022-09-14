Mouni Roy wowed the audiences with her portrayal of ‘Junoon’ in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s recently released fantasy film, ‘Brahmastra’. Mouni, who played the main antagonist of the film, also shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the film.

Talking about her experience of working with King Khan, Mouni, in a recent interview, opened up about how he was always kind to her. “He was someone I was completely amazed by. He was the most charming, intelligent and spontaneous human being and actor that I’ve met. Oh my god! He is brilliance personified.”

About essaying a role where she had to be at loggerheads with Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni said, “Can you imagine my luck? But something is better than nothing (laughs).”

The ‘Naagin’ star showered heaps of praise for the ‘Jawan’ actor. “I used to have so many questions every single day and I would just go and ask him. He was so kind to answer everything. He gives love to everyone around him and all of us were in awe of Shah Rukh sir,” Mouni added.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ explored the character of Ranbir Kapoor’s Shiva and how he discovers his powers and the bigger goal behind his gift. Apart from Ranbir, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan also starred in the films.

‘Brahmastra’ was received very well by the audiences. Within 4 days of its release, the film managed to cross the Rs 200 crore-mark at the worldwide box-office. The movie has so far collected over Rs 150-crores at the national box-office.

Thanking the audiences for their love, Ayan took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Brahmāstra has gotten off to a great start with audiences over its first weekend ! The feeling is only of Gratitude, and more Gratitude - for our Audiences!”

“The Acceptance from Audiences - is the only reward we work for at the movies. The Future of the Brahmāstra Trilogy, and the Astraverse, eventually lies in the hands of our Audience, and this weekend we have received back from them… Light - for the years of work that went into this Venture!” he further added.

“I feel proud that we managed to create a great energy at the cinemas over the last 3 days, with people coming out and sitting together jointly - to watch a very new kind of movie for our Cinema, one which takes Technology to the next level, and does it while retaining the soul of Indian culture and spirituality,” Ayan wrote.

“We were also the #1 Movie at the Global Box-Office this weekend… another source of pride, excitement and progress, for us! Putting out good energy for the next few weeks of Brahmāstra’s Journey at the Cinemas… and also for the Love of Movies doing well in general, the most popular art form of our times, one that entertains and should unite us !” his post concluded.