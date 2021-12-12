New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mouni Roy is one of the gorgeous actresses who has also worked in the Bollywood industry. The actress was grabbing headlines after reports started doing rounds that the actress is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January 2022. Reportedly, the couple will have a destination wedding either in Dubai or Italy and will host a reception for industry friends in India.

Now, amid all these rumours, the Gold actress had shared a series of cryptic posts on 'love and relationship'. Taking to her Instagram stories, one of her posts read, "Getting a text back does not validate your existence. If people are too busy to reply back to you, be too busy loving yourself to allow it to deflate your self-esteem.

Here have a look:

Another post read, "Falling in love is like falling asleep. You will know you are sleepy. But you will never known when you fall asleep."

Here have a look:

Another one read, "You deserve to find someone whose mind will keep hold of you, even when their arms cannot. Someone whose presence is a catalyst for appreciating your own. Someone whose love for you inspires you to love yourself even more."

Here have a look at a series of posts:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The sci-fi film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The makers are going to launch the much-awaited motion poster introducing Shiva (Ranbir) on December 15. The film will release in four languages apart from Hindi, namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Earlier, the film was supposed to release on December 4, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release got postponed.

