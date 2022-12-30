Mouni Roy Sets The Internet On Fire With Her New Pic In Black Bikini From Abu Dhabi Holiday| See Here

Mouni Roy has flown to Abu Dhabi to start the New Year off with a bang, along with her husband Suraj Nambiar and some close pals. The actress has posted plenty of photos and videos from her trip to the exotic vacation destination on Instagram.

Her recent beach snap, though, has taken the internet by storm. In the pic, Mouni appears in a black swimsuit and a pair of dark sunnies, with a beverage in her grip. She captioned it with "Me to the sea".

Mouni recently gave us a look at Nurai Island via a carousel post. The first two pics portrayed her in an eye-catching green ensemble, enjoying quality time with her girl squad. We also get a quick glance of Suraj Nambiar with his friends. Mouni captioned it as, "Solid foundation of sarcasm, inappropriateness, vino, laughter, shenanigans and love!"

Mouni also gave her fans a sneak peek into her blissful beach getaway on Instagram Stories. She looked super happy while having a blast with her friends. See the posts below.

Being a food lover, how can Mouni Roy not relish the delectable delicacies when she is away on holiday? Take a look at the video that showcases her culinary journey.

Mouni Roy's social media posts often leave us super excited. We are always mesmerised by her timeless fashion sense, no matter what. The actress recently posted images of her trendy outfit of the day, which was accessorised with a pair of black boots and a sling bag. She captioned it as, "Dubai nights."

Prior to this, Mouni and Suraj visited Doha, Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Mouni posted some snapshots of her "magic manic days," in a post. The carousel was an amalgamation of football, delicious food, and blurry photos.

Mouni also attended the event held to pay tribute to the iconic footballer Diego Maradona in Doha. She shared a glimpse of her tour on Instagram. Her caption read, "Visit to the Maradona exhibition in Doha today- reliving Maradona! simply wow."

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.