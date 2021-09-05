This is not the first time Mouni Roy left her fans stunned by posting the bold pics, earlier, she has dropped several posts on her Instagram showing off her perfectly toned body.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mouni Roy is the epitome of beauty, her sultry looks always manage to leave the internet on fire. Something like this happened recently when the Naagin actress dropped her bold yet alluring pics showing off her toned flat tummy on her social media handle.

The 35-year-old diva took to her Instagram handle and posted two pics from her latest photoshoot. The actress is seen donning an open button olive green shirt with distressed blue denim pants. She kept her look simple with natural makeup and let her hair loose.

Sharing the pic, she captioned it as, "Write me of hope and love, and hearts that endured"





The actress is quite active on social media and enjoys 18.8 million followers alone on her Instagram handle. As soon as she dropped the post, netizens bombarded her comment section with appreciating messages while others dropped fire and heart emojis. The post has been liked by over 3 lakh users.

This is not the first time the actress left her fans stunned by posting the bold pics, earlier, she has dropped several posts on her Instagram showing off her perfectly toned body.

A few weeks ago, Mouni Roy left her fans drooling by posting a pic adorning a green Benarasi saree sans blouse. The saree was designed by the designer Shivangi Kasliwal. The actress looked refreshed as she kept her makeup look natural with bold doe-like eyes and let her tresses loose. She accessorised her look with traditional jewellery, including pearl and emerald earrings.

She captioned the image as, "Kajol aar gaal bhora bhalobasha"

Here have a look at Mouni Roy's bold pics:

On the professional front, Mouni is busy shooting for her upcoming films Bole Chudiyan and Mogul. The actress will also be seen in Ayan Mukherji's much-awaited film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

