New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mouni Roy is one of the spectacular actresses of the entertainment world who never fails to make heads turn with her impressive persona. The actress, who will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Brahmastra, is keeping her fans hooked by posting scintillating pics on her social media platform.

Recently, the actress dropped alluring pics showing off her perfect features. The actress has shared behind the scene pics, in which she can be seen donning a diamond nose ring in a silver sequin backless top. She has kept makeup natural with kohl eyes, thin eyeliner and cherry shade lip colour.

Here have a look:

Earlier, she dropped a series of images in a red crimson backless gown. Mouni Roy used the chiffon layers and ruffles of the gown to create a dreamy mood in her sultry pics. She kept her look minimal with natural makeup and let her hair loose. Taking to Instagram, she captioned the image as "Lost in a day dream"

Here have a look:

As soon as she dropped the post actress Asha Negi was among the first celebs to compliment Mouni. While other users bombarded her comment section with fire and heart emoticons.

On the work front, Mouni was last seen in the film London Confidential, which was released on OTT platform ZEE5. Now, she will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and many more. In the film, she will be seen essaying an antagonist role.

Talking about the music video, she was recently seen with Neha Dhupia's husband Angad Bedi in Baither Baithe and Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh-E and Parampara Tandon's Patli Kamariya.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv