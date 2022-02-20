Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Mouni Roy is back in the Instagram town with bang after an eclectic wedding with husband Suraj Nambiar which was followed by a memorable honeymoon in Kashmir. Mumbai’s entertainment world knows how incredible a fashionista its most famous ‘Naagin’ star is. But it’s her love for sarees that gets her most headlines. Now, Mouni Roy herself agreed that she is a ‘saree girl forever’. In the pictures Mouni Roy shared on social media, the ‘Naagin’ star is seen in a shining sequined saree, carrying an impeccable blend of grace, charm and eloquence.

Mouni Roy's colleagues also dropped compliments. Actress Shamita Shetty wrote, “Beautiful" and added a couple of heart emojis. Actress Shirin Sewani dropped multiple fire emojis to which Mouni replied with hug and kiss emoticons. Vidya Malavade commented with heart emojis and Mouni's friend actress Aashka Goradia too wrote, “Uff” and added heart-eyed emojis.

Mouni Roy also shared the glimpses of her celebration of Valentines Day with husband Suraj Nambiar. She shared a picture of herself seated with Nambiar posing for a picture. She said, “Every day is so freaking fun with you. Happy love day, baby.” She also added a red balloon and red rose emojis.

For the unversed, Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. Their wedding affair was attended by several members from the film industry including Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif and Arjun Bijlani among others. On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film 'Brahmastra'. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Ayan Mukerji directorial will release in three parts and the first part will hit theatres on September 09, 2022.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma