New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 'Naagin' fame Mouni Roy sets the internet ablaze every time she posts a picture. The actress leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. Since Mouni is an active social media user, she often posts pictures and videos. Recently, the actress in Colombo, Sri Lanka for her 'workation' and she has been treating her fans stunning pictures and videos. Recently, the actress posted a picture in a green dress, and oh boy! fans cannot keep calm.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared a bunch of sizzling pictures in a green dress. The actress can be seen wearing a green noodle strap bodycon dress. To give the dress a more stunning look, Mouni wore golden heels with it. In the photos clicked during the night, the actress is seen giving a stylish pose for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Mouni wrote, "Trust. Live. Pray. Love. Dance. Laugh." The post garnered above one lakh likes and more than nine hundred comments. Fans spammed the comment section of the post with heart and fire emoji.

Last night Mouni posted a photo dump that included a few pictures in the same green dress and a video of the serene Sri Lankan sea, and a few shots of Mouni's luxurious hotel. What caught netizens' attention was the quote at the end of the photo dump which reads, "Remove expectations from people and you'll remove their power to hurt your feelings."

Take a look at the pictures shared by Mouni here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

For the unversed, On January 27, 2022, Mouni had tied the knot with long-time beau Suraj Nambiar as per Malayali and Bengali rituals at the luxurious Hilton Resort in Goa. Only close family and friends were invited to attend the wedding ceremonies.

Talking about Mouni's work front, the actress will be seen in 2022's much-anticipated film 'Brahmastra', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen