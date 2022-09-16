Mouni Roy Oozes The Oomph With Sultry Pictures From Her Maldives Vacation

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is currently basking in the glory of her recent success 'Brahmastra'. In order to celebrate the success of the movie, the actress is currently in the Maldives vacationing. Mouni is accompanied by her mother. The actress on Friday shared a bunch of stunning pictures on her social media profile and fans cannot keep calm.

The actress took to her Instagram account and shared her photos chilling and vibing in the beautiful blue waters. In the pictures, Mouni can be seen having a gala time as she posed for the camera. In the pictures shared by the actress, she can be seen posing in front of a hammock.

Mouni can be seen wearing a black swimsuit as she floats on the water.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "Everything depends upon your readiness and willingness to let go into the Unknown and live from that mysterious and precious condition. The question is, are you ready to give up everything when God comes knocking at your door? This willingness to completely let go and surrender to the divine determines how free you will ultimately become. Whatever you hold back for yourself will become your prison. Give your whole heart, mind, body, and soul to Grace when it comes. Ask yourself now: Am I ready?"

Take a look at Mouni's post here:

As soon as the pictures went online, several fans spammed the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Apart from fans, Aashka Goradia Goble also commented on the post and wrote, 'Woof' along with a fire and heart emoji.

Mouni's character of 'Junoon' in the film Brahmastra was widely loved by people. The actress garnered massive appreciation for the role. Meanwhile, talking about Mouni Roy's work front, the actress last appeared in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The movie also featured Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.