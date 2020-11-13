Ekta Kapoor hosted a small Diwali get-together at her home on Thursday and also shared the glimpses of some of her favourite memories from the get-together.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood Diwali parties are always high on the buzz with B-town stars glittering and shining on the festival of lights. Among the memorable Diwali parties hosted by different celebs every year, one of the most sensational ones is always hosted by Balaji Telefilms owner, Ekta Kapoor with a star-studded guest list.

However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has also effected the Diwali celebrations this year and it is evident by the low-key Diwali party hosted by the 45-year-old TV and film producer keeping social distancing in mind. Ekta Kapoor hosted a small Diwali get-together at her home on Thursday and also shared the glimpses of some of her favourite memories from the get-together.

"No Diwali party this year," captioned Ekta Kapoor while sharing the photos from last night's get-together. However, unlike the past years, this was one with a limited guest list. Ekta Kapoor continued her post with, "But the beautiful outfit by Manish Malhotra and a few friends over made it a celebration enough!"

Check her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Ekta Kapoor's get-together was attended by some stars including Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargav, Shabbir Ahluwalia and his wife Kanchi Kaul, Sanaya Irani and designer Manish Malhotra, among others.

See some other photos from Ekta Kapoor's Diwali get-together here:

Famous Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra also shared some pictures from the Diwali party. In one of the pictures, he can be seen standing with the host Ekta Kapoor. With my absolute favourite," Manish Malhotra wrote on Instagram for Ekta Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash last year became a hit event with stars like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Rhea Kapoor and Huma Qureshi attending the party.

Posted By: Talib Khan