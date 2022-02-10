New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, who recently tied the knot with long-time beau Suraj Nambiar is currently spending quality time with hubby in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The actress is spending her honeymoon in paradise and is treating her fans with stunning pictures.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Mouni shared a couple of pictures from her indoor pool session. In the pictures, Mouni can be seen wearing blue swimwear, and the photo also had a glimpse of the snowy view outside. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "If kisses were snowflakes I would send you a blizzard."

Take a look at Mouni’s post here:

The post has garnered above 4 lakh likes and more than 3 thousand comments. Fans have spammed the comment section with fire and heart emojis.

Mouni also posted another set of similar pictures and captioned them as, "Baby, it's cold outside."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Back on January 27, Mouni got married to Suraj Nambiar in a grand ceremony. The actress took to her Instagram account and announced her wedding. Sharing the picture, Mouni wrote, "I found him at last... Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We are married! Need your love and blessings... 27.01.22. Love, Suraj and Mouni."

Take a look:

Mouni Roy stepped into the Indian television industry in 2007 when she made her debut in the soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on Star Plus by portraying the role of Krishna Tulsi. She also appeared in shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin.

The actress made her movie debut as a lead actress in the year 2011 in the Punjabi film Hero Hitler In Love. The actress also appeared in Bollywood movies like Made In China. Mouni will be next seen in yan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen