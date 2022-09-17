Mouni Roy Makes Heads Turn In Pink Halter Neck Swimsuit | See Pics

MOUNI ROY is currently enjoying the success of her film 'Brahmastra' and she received a lot of praise for her powerful performance in the film. She took a break from her busy work schedule and is spending her time in the Maldives with her family. The actress is quite active on social media and has posted many jaw-dropping pictures from her vacation. Sharing the pictures in pink swimwear, Mouni wrote, "Day Dreams".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni looks drop dread gorgeous in pink swimwear and sported black sunglass as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

She also posted a picture in black swimwear. She also penned a note while sharing the beautiful pictures. "Everything depends upon your readiness and willingness to let go into the Unknown and live from that mysterious and precious condition. The question is, are you ready to give up everything when God comes knocking at your door? This willingness to completely let go and surrender to the divine determines how free you will ultimately become. Whatever you hold back for yourself will become your prison. Give your whole heart, mind, body, and soul to Grace when it comes. Ask yourself now: Am I ready?" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Earlier, she posted pictures in a brown dress. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "‘Tis a good day to be hap-hap happy"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

She looked divine in an orange dress and can be seen posing at the beach. She wrote, "Dance with the waves. Move with the sea. Let the rhythm of the water. Set your soul free."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni was seen in the role of Junoon in Brahmastra and received a lot of praise from the audience. She also shared a behind the scene picture of Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji. She wrote, "An exceptional mind, a creative genius, a very warm friend & gods favourite child, HAPPY BIRTHDAY. This year all my love, prayers and energies are being channelised towards your labour of love, faith & life Brahamastra; I pray you can reel and immerse in all the light & love that the film brings you after its release...May your life always be as enlightening and warm as you are. love you".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Apart from Mouni, Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone were seen in cameo roles in Brahmastra.