New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian beauty Mouni Roy is one of the sexiest actresses in the entertainment world. She never fails to impress her social media family with her impeccable fashion sense, be it ethnic or any western wear. She slays all like a boss. Undoubtedly, she is one of the actresses with a complete package of style, enchanting personality and acting skills that can make anyone's heart skip a beat.

However, when it comes to donning sarees, Mouni has her own way of draping the six-yard, making it look elegant. Recently, the Gold actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped series of pics in ombré sequinned saree. The pics are from the set of her music video 'Baithe Baithe' with Neha Dhupia's husband, Angad Bedi.

In the pics, the actress is donning a shimmering saree transitioning from natural blush pink to maroon. Flaunting her perfect curves, she paired the ombré sequinned saree with a sexy bralette with a low back and plunging neckline. She kept her look simple with minimal makeup and mid parted loose curls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Five times Mouni Roy slew in Saree

Naagin actress has always managed to make a statement with her choice of sarees. Lately, she shared a jaw-dropping post dazzling in black striped shimmer saree and completed her look with smokey eye makeup and curled tresses. She captioned the post as "Saree girl forever!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Earlier, on her trip to the Taj Mahal, Mouni was looking ravishing in a baby pink saree with beautiful orange flowers printed on it, enhancing the look. She paired her look with golden jhumkas and silver juttis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)



Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni Roy will be seen essaying an antagonist role in Ayan Mukerji's trilogy Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first part of the series is expected to release by the end of this year.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv