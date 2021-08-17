Mouni Roy will next be seen in Karan Johar's Dharma Productions 'Brahmastra' which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Scroll down to take a look at her bikini pics.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There's hardly a dull day on Mouni Roy's Instagram page as the actress never fails to update her fans with her whereabouts. Lately, Mouni Roy has been sharing quite a few hot pictures of herself on her official social media handle which include some bikini pictures as well.

And this time again the actress has made fans go gaga over her with her latest bikini clicks. Yes, the 'Naagin' star yet again shared a few photos where she can be seen wearing a Fuschia pink bikini with floral prints. Dropping the pictures on her Insta account Mouni captioned them saying, "Remnants of a warm summer day"

Take a look at Mouni Roy's Instagram bikini pictures here:

Now isn't she looking smokin' HOT? Well, Mouni surely knows how to make headlines with her beauty.

Check more sensuous images of Mouni Roy here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Meanwhile, talking about her work front, the actress ventured into films after her popular show 'Naagin' gained popularity. She has ever since been featured in many big-budget films like Akshay Kumar's Gold, Rajkummar Rao's Made In China and more.

Mouni will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Brahmastra' which is the first part of the trilogy, crafted by Dharma Productions. She will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the film and will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about working with such a talented cast, Mouni said: "Ayan Mukerji is a brilliant mind. He is all heart and I think he has given this project his life. If I remember it right, he told me that he has been working on this project for almost seven to eight years now. He is God's child, for sure."



"Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are fire on screen and they are beautiful human beings on sets. So, I feel very lucky. With Brahmastra, I got to work with Nagarjuna, and obviously Amitabh Bachchan -- he is the greatest. I cannot forget the day I met Shah Rukh Khan. So, it's like a dream you'd never thought would come true, and it has come true," she summed up.





(With inputs from IANS)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal