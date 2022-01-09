New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actor Mouni Roy leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. The diva always manages to win millions of hearts with her beauty and dressing sense. Recently, the actress left her fans dumbstruck as she shared a few pictures from her Dubai trip.

Mouni is an active social media user and keeps updating her fans. On Saturday, the Naagin actress took to her social media and posted a picture of herself posing in a sparkling golden gown flaunting her svelte figure. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in the strappy number with a plunging neckline. Sharing the picture she wrote, "Tis was all magic."

Have a look at Mouni’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The post has garnered above 2 lakh likes and more than one thousand comments. Fans have spammed the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Apart from fans, Mouni's co-actors' friends also commented on the post. While TV actress Aashka Goradia Goble dropped fire emojis, choreographer Rahul Shetty also commented saying, "To be or not to be that is the question."

Mouni also shared a video in the same dress and captioned it as "Zsa zsa !!!!!!! Sonnets sunsets etc etc...x." The Brahmastra actor did her own hair and make-up. Mouni did a smokey eye with sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, light lip shade, and sharp contouring.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Apart from acting and fashion, the actress also enjoys travelling and her Instagram. She often uploads pictures from her travel diaries on her social media.

While talking about Mouni's work front, the actress is famous for her work in the supernatural television show Naagin and the film Gold. She will be seen next in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen