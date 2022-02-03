New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy recently tied the know the with long-time beau Suraj Nambiar in a grand ceremony in Goa. Pictures from the wedding have flooded social media, and fans clearly cannot keep calm. Once again, Mouni has enthralled fans as she uploaded two new photos from the day after the wedding, and they are all about love.

The actress took to her Instagram on Thursday and uploaded pictures where she can be seen wearing a red Banarasi saree with golden embroidery. Mouni looked absolutely stunning as a newlywed bride. She accessorised the look with a heavy gold necklace and earrings. Mouni can be seen wearing traditional South Indian temple jewellery. On the other hand, Suraj can be seen wearing a white kurta and looked absolutely handsome.

Take a look at Mouni’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The post has garnered above 4 lakh likes and more than 2 thousand comments. Fans have spammed her comment section with heart emojis. Apart from fans, Mouni's industry colleagues also commented on the picture.

While Amruta Khanvilkar commented, "Sundariiii," and dropped a red heart emoji, Aashka Goradia has shared an array of love-struck emojis on Mouni's post.

After the wedding, Mouni and Suraj were papped at the airport, the couple was dressed in similar outfits. For her airport look, Mouni removed the necklace and was only seen wearing the earrings.

Apart from that, Mouni Roy also shared her single photos on Instagram and captioned them as "The morning after".

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in yan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen