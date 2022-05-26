New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Mouni Roy looks drop-dead gorgeous in every single attire she wears. The actress leaves no stones unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. The actress is an active social media user and often shares pictures and videos on her social media. Recently, Mouni took the internet by storm as she share a bunch of pictures in which she looked stunning.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the diva shared a few pictures in a sizzling sequinned gown. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in the shimmery gown with colourful sequins. The dress was so gorgeous that the actress did not need any kind of accessory to pair with her dress.

In the first picture, Mouni can be seen giving a sensuous pose to the camera as she flaunts her toned body. In the next picture, Mouni gives a straight look to the camera, and this picture gives a complete glimpse of her look.

While talking about make-up, the actress went with Kohl-rimmed eyes and the nud* lip shade. Apart from herself, the actress also posted pictures of her husband Suraj Nambiar. Suraj can be seen wearing a black tuxedo, and the businessman looked dashing. The last picture is a couple picture where Mouni and Suraj both can be seen posing for the camera.

Take a look at the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

As soon as the pictures went online, fans spammed the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Mouni Roy was styled by Mohit Rai. Mouni's best friend Mandira Bedi also took to the comment section and wrote, “Gorgeoussssss." Apart from, Mandira, Manmeet from Meet Brothers also added fire emoticons.

Recently, Mouni was spotted in Doha with her husband, where the couple was spending quality time with each other. Talking about Mouni's work front, the actress was seen in various shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev and Naagin and others. The actress was also part of reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, and Zara Nachke Dikha.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen