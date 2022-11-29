Mouni Roy Looks Bombshell In BTS Pics Of 'Fakeeran' Shoot, Song Out Tomorrow

Mouni Roy is ready to set the screens on fire with her music video titled Fakeeran, after impressing the audience with her remarkable antagonistic role of Junoon, in the fantasy adventure Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

Produced by T-Series, the cheerful and lively song has been sung by Zahrah S Khan with Tanishk Bagchi composing the music and writing the lyrics. The music video will release on November 30.

Interestingly, as Zahrah, Tanishk and Arvindr Khaira discussed who should be featured in the music video, they unanimously concurred that Mouni was the ideal choice as they felt Zahrah's vocal timbre harmonises perfectly with her.

Talking about how Mouni was approached for Fakeeran, Zahran said that involving her in the project surely was the right call.

Addressing her amazing performance in the song, Zahran said, "I think it was the best decision to have Mouni be a part of this amazing number. Even as I was recording the song, I knew at the back of my mind that Mouni would do perfect justice to the song and portray the emotion it requires really well. She has been a great addition to the team and has, without a doubt, done complete justice to the song."

Talking about Zahran's songs, Mouni said, "I've heard all of Zahrah's songs and every time, I would think that she has a very fresh and unique texture in her voice. I was really excited when I came to know that I was going to be a part of this song."

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Mouni shared a glimpse of the song and wrote, "Cannot wait to make y'all groove to the beats of #Fakeeran. Song releasing on 30th November 2022. Stay tuned."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Today, however, she dropped a few sizzing behind-the-scenes images from the sets of the song on the photo-sharing app and stated that it was actually shot two and a half years ago!

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Earlier this month, Mouni and her entrepreneur hubby, Suraj Nambiar, graced the cover of Filmfare.

The duo tied the knot in Goa, this January. It was an intimate affair with their closest friends and family and needless to say, right out of a fairytale.