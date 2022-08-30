Mouni Roy Is Epitome Of Elegance And Grace In Embellished White Saree | See Here

Mouni Roy is active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her professional life. The actress never fails to impress the audience with her acting and now, she has been impressing her fans with her stunning pictures. She has shared some drop dead gorgeous pictures in a stunning white saree and her fans can't stop gushing over it.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni simply added a white heart emoticon in the caption.

She looks regal in a simple white saree. She kept her hair open and wavy and completed her look with a beautiful necklace.

Earlier, she shared pictures in a stunning black dress. She kept her hair open and straight and added more beauty to her look with a black winged eyeliner.

She also posted beautiful pictures and videos in a golden saree. She completed her look by donning a big maangtika. Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, "I am a person who knows how the arts can change lives because they have transformed mine…"

She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra as well. Sharing the behind the scene pictures from Brahmastra set, Mouni wrote, "An exceptional mind, a creative genius, a very warm friend & gods favourite child, HAPPY BIRTHDAY. This year all my love, prayers and energies are being channelised towards your labour of love, faith & life Brahamastra; I pray you can reel and immerse in all the light & love that the film brings you after its release...May your life always be as enlightening and warm as you are. love you".

Mouni was also the judge of the Dance reality show Dance India Dance which went off the air in June. At the time of the season finale, she penned a heartfelt note for her fellow judges and the contestants. She wrote, "THIS IS US LOONIES & OUR ONE BIG HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL. What started for me as an experiment, a challenge has turned into a journey of heart warming learnings, friendships, growth, lessons & heartfelt love."

Meanwhile, Mouni's upcoming film Brahmastra will release on September 9, 2022. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.