Mouni Roy Is A Sight To Behold In Black Embellished Lehenga And Choli | See Pics

Mouni Roy never fails to impress her fans with her acting, beauty and charm. The actress often posts jaw-dropping pictures on social media and fans are just lovestruck by her beauty. She is currently the judge of the dance reality tv show 'Dance India Dance', which is heading towards its grand finale. For the finale, Mouni wore a gorgeous black lehenga and shared some beautiful pictures on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, "The soul should always stand ajar, ready to welcome the ecstatic experience."

Mouni looked stunning in the sequin black lehenga and haired it a heavy pair of earrings. She kept her hair open and had smokey eye makeup to match her lehenga.

She also talked about her journey as a judge on DID and expressed her gratitude toward other judges. She wrote, "THIS IS US LOONIES & OUR ONE BIG HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL. What started for me as an experiment, a challenge has turned into a journey of heart warming learnings, friendships, growth, lessons & heartfelt love."

Thanking the other judges Remo D'souza and Sonali Bendre, Mouni wrote, "@remodsouza Sir you are as we tell you err’yday “the best”. There are very few who s so calm, wise, happy & humble; I know now why erry’body love you (enormously) the way they do ! You are & ll always be one of my most favourite. @iamsonalibendre our gorgeous Belle, thank you for being the loveliest; your grace, generosity, words; you are beautiful inside out, so glad to have met and known you!"

Mouni Roy will star in Brahmastra. Sharing her character poster, Mouni wrote, "JUNOON. After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now a reality. Meet the leader of the Dark Forces... our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon!"

Brahmastra will release in theatres on September 9, 2022. It also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.