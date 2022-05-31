New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Mouni Roy is one of the most popular actresses on Indian Television and has also successfully stepped into Bollywood. The actress has always shown spectacular performances in the tv shows and the films and always manages to charm her fans with her stunning pictures and style quotient. Mouni Roy can pull off any outfit whether it is traditional or western. Now, the actress has shared some stunning photos in a saree.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, "The vine of tradition…. #ASareeGirlForever".

Mouni also shared some other pictures and wrote, "Wherever life plants you bloom with grace ".

Mouni looks absolutely beautiful in a maroon saree with stripes. The saree has a black and white border and she paired the saree with a black blouse. Moreover, Mouni wore a brown belt as well which gives a modern twist to the traditional look. She completed her look by donning the metallic jewellery which includes a mang tika, a heavy necklace bangles and rings. She kept her make-up look minimal and kept her hair open and straight.

Mouni wore this outfit on the set of Did Lil Masters and she is the judge of the dance reality show. She also shared some fun reels with fellow judges and she can be seen in the same attire. In one reel with Terence Lewis, she has recreated a scene from the famous show Friends.

In another video, Mouni made a fun video with Remo D'souza on Choti Bachi Ho Kya' meme.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be seen in the much anticipated film Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan. Just like her role in Naagin, Mouni can be seen with superpowers in the teaser as well. Brahmastra is a pan-India film and will release on September 9, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav