Mouni Roy In Black Saree Is All About Elegance And Grace | See Pics

Mouni Roy is currently busy in the promotions for her upcoming film 'Brahmastra', in which she will play the role of the antagonist. Fans are very excited to see Mouni in a new avatar and she has impressed the audience with her powerful performance in the Brahmastra trailer. She has been acing the fashion game in the traditional attires during the promotional events. She has shared some stunning pictures in a black saree and fans can't stop gushing about her.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, "Happy Radha Ashtami. #BrahamatraPromotions".

She looks drop dead gorgeous in a black saree with golden embroidery. She also wore a pair of golden earrings. She kept her hair in a neat bun.

Earlier, she wore a stunning and simple green saree for another Brahmastra promotional event. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Lavished in perfect grace".

She recently wore an elegant white saree and shared pictures as well. Sharing the pictures, Mouni simply added a white heart emoticon in the caption.

She looked stunning in a simple white saree. She kept her hair open and wavy and completed her look with a beautiful necklace.

She also posted beautiful pictures and videos in a golden saree. She completed her look by donning a big maangtika. Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, "I am a person who knows how the arts can change lives because they have transformed mine…"

She also shared a behind the scene picture of Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji. She wrote, "An exceptional mind, a creative genius, a very warm friend & gods favourite child, HAPPY BIRTHDAY. This year all my love, prayers and energies are being channelised towards your labour of love, faith & life Brahamastra; I pray you can reel and immerse in all the light & love that the film brings you after its release...May your life always be as enlightening and warm as you are. love you".

Mouni will essay the role of Junoon in the movie, who is after Brahmastra. Sharing her first look from the film, Mouni wrote, "JUNOON. After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now a reality. Meet the leader of the Dark Forces... our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon!"

Apart from Mouni, Brahmastra also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. The movie will release on September 9, 2022.