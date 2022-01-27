New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Mouni Roy is set to tie the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar in Goa today (January 27). The actress has finally made her wedding official by sharing a picture of herself and to be husband Suraj Nambiar on her social media profile.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared a picture where she can be seen sharing a hug with Suraj. While the actress is wearing a gorgeous red colour suit, Surja can be seen in a white colour kurta pyjama. Mouni captioned the photo as "Everything HariOm. Om Namah Shivay."

The post has garnered above 5 lakh likes and more than two thousand comments. Fans have spammed the comment with heart emojis. Apart from fans, fellow industry members flooded the post with congratulatory messages. Actor Mandira Bedi, who is also attending the wedding festivities, wrote, "God bless you Mon and Suraj. Love you both so much." Actor Jia Mustafa commented, "Finallyyyyyyyy"

Mouni Roy's wedding festivities started on January 26th, and pictures from Haldi and Mehndi ceremony flooded the social media site. Mandira Bedi who is also one of the guests shared two pictures with Mouni on her Instagram account and wrote, “Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know.”

In the photos, Mouni can be seen wearing a bright yellow lengha along with jewellery. In the second picture, Mandira Bedi shares a hug with Suraj Nambiar who was dressed in a white Kurta Pyjama paired with a white embroidered jacket.

Mandira Bedi, Omkar Kapoor, Aashka Goradia, Pragya Kapoor, Vanessa Walia, Arjun Bijlani, Nidhi Kurda, and other TV, and film personalities are among the members who are attending the wedding.

