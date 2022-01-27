New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are now married! They tied the knot today on Jan 27, at a Malayali Wedding in Goa. Eversince her wedding festivities started several photos and videos of her are doing around on social media. Mouni dressed as a gorgeous South Indian Bride finally found her 'the one and only at last in Suraj.

She recently shared some unseen pics from the wedding and sought blessing for her married life ahead. She shared the photos and wrote, "I found him at last ..♥️Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22.”

Mouni looked happy as a flower during her wedding. In the photos, Mouni is adorned with all gold jewelry and is dressed in a red-white-gold saree, while Suraj is looking handsome in a kurta and lungi. In another photo, Suraj can be seen tying mangalsutra in Mouni's neck, and in another, they are just looking at each other happily and satisfied.

See the Pics here:

Other celebs and fans filled her comment sections with love and hearts and congratulatory comments. Alygoni posted a "heart", while Rahul K Vaidya wrote, "Congratulations" and Rizwan. Sajan wrote, " Congrats Mouny and Suraj wish you lots of happiness together may Almighty always keep you both happy with good health and prosperity."

Earlier today Mouni had shared another picture of her tightly hugging her husband Suraj Nambiar. Where she had termed him her 'Everything'.

Meanwhile, Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros shared photos with the caption, “The south Indian bride!” Arjun Bijlani shared a photo of ‘Mr and Mrs Nambiar !!’

And Mouni's close pal Mandira had also shared photos with her and Suraj where she wrote, "Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my fav people Mr and Mrs Nambiar !! 🧿❤️🙌🏽Beautiful ceremony !I love you @imouniroy @nambiar13 ❤️."

Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia, Jia Mustafa, Omkar Kapoor, choreographers Pratik Utekar and Rahul Shetty, and others shared photos as they had attended Mouni and Suraj's wedding.

