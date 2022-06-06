New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Mouni Roy has always managed to impress the audience with her acting and has starred in some of the most successful television shows. Now, she has successfully stepped into Bollywood as well and impressed everyone yet again with her little glimpse in the Brahmastra teaser. Apart from acting, the actress never fails to make her fans lovestruck with her stunning pictures and her fans love her fashion choices as well. Now, Mouni has shared some gorgeous pictures on Instagram and has made everyone awestruck once again.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni wrote, "Loving, living, walking my path, loving the journey…".

Mouni looks absolutely stunning in a white co-ord set, and the lace and embroidery on the dress add more charm to it. She completed her look with a black purse and a pair of sneakers and kept her hair open.

Earlier, she shared some pictures with her friends and wrote, "Love like the Elysian Fields".

She also shared a stunning picture in a marron dress on Instagram. She wrote, "In Love" and "On the other side of wilderness!!!!".

In these pictures, Mouni looks stunning in the red dress paired with knee-high boots. She also carried a black sling bag with her outfit and kept her hair open.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will star in the most awaited film Brahmastra. Her look was revealed in the teaser of the film, and we can see that Mouni's character has some superpower. Her fans are excited about her character, and some even compared her character with Marvel's Scarlet Witch. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, Brahmastra will release on September 9, 2022, and it is a pan-India film. Sharing the teaser, Mouni wrote, "In just 100 days, BRAHMĀSTRA: Part One will be all yours. But before that, don’t miss the Brahmāstra TRAILER on JUNE 15TH!!".

Posted By: Simran Srivastav