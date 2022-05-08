New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Parenting is a challenging task, but being a single parent is even more difficult. Society often makes it more difficult for a single parent to raise their children with their judgements and criticism. But these single moms in Bollywood are the role models for many as they are going against the norms and are raising their kids with pride. Take a moment to praise these women in Bollywood for setting a great example.

Sushmita Sen

At the age of 25, former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen adopted her first daughter Renee in 2000. Later, she also adopted her second daughter, Alisha. Sushmita has raised her daughters singlehandedly while continuing to star in many films. She was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar web series Aarya.

Neena Gupta

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta raised her daughter Masaba Gupta singlehandedly. Masaba Gupta is one of the best fashion designers in India and runs her own fashion house. The mother-daughter duo starred together in the Netflix show Masaba Masaba. Meanwhile, Neena Gupta was last seen in 83 and she will star in Panchayat season 2.

Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor married Sanjay Kapur in 2003, but they got divorced in 2016. Since then, Karisma is raising her children Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor singlehandedly. She made her OTT debut with ALTBalaji and Zee5 series Mentalhood.



Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most popular actresses in the Television industry. She is raising her children Palak Tiwari and Reyansh singlehandedly after dealing with two troubled marriages. Palak Tiwari recently starred in the superhit song Bijlee Bijlee.

Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon adopted two children Chhaya and Pooja in 1995 when they were just 8 and 11 years old. Later, Raveena married Anil Thadani in 2004. Raveena recently starred in the Netflix web series Aranyak.

