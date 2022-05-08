New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful and hard-working moms out there. Every year on May 8, people celebrate Mother's Day and acknowledge the hardship and sacrifices a mom does for their child. Mother's Day is an essential day for all the children out there. Kids find ways and put extra effort to make their moms feel special. Apart from the common man, Bollywood has also captured the right essence of the mother-child relationship through several songs. Over the period of time, Bollywood has given several songs portraying a relationship between mother and child.

Mother's Day is always incomplete without emotional songs and teary eyes. If you are looking for some of the emotional songs from Bollywood for Mother's Day, then this article is for you.

Check the top 5 Bollywood songs based on the mother-child relationship:

Maa

It is one of the most heart-touching songs, you can play on the occasion of Mother's Day. The song is from the film Taare Zameen Par, which features the struggles of a kid who suffers from Dyslexia.

Meri Maa

The song is from the movie Yaariyan and will surely bring tears to your eyes. The details of the song are based on the relationship we share with our mothers. The song is originally sung by famous singer KK and the lyrics are given by Irshad Kamil.

Sone De Ma

The song is from the movie Shootout at Lokhandwala and begins when the gangsters are about to lose their lives. The song has been sung by Palash Sen and lyrics have been jointly given by him and Deekshant Sehrawa.

Chunar

Without any doubt, Bollywood has given several super-hit songs to celebrate every occasion. Chunar is from the film ABCD 2. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics of the same were penned down by Mayur Suri.

Tu Kitni Acchi Hai

The old era of Bollywood also has some ever-green songs, and one among them is Tu Kitni Acchi Hai. The song is from the film Raja Aur Runk. The song is sung by legend Lata Mangeshkar and was composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen