New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers out there. Mother's day is celebrated around the world in the month of May to acknowledge the love, affection care, and sacrifice a mother takes upon her child. This year, Mother's day is celebrated on May 8, that is today. Now, our favourite Bollywood celebs have also wished their mothers on their special day. Take a look at how B-town celebs celebrated Mother's day.
Katrina Kaif
View this post on Instagram
Katrina Kaif has posted a beautiful picture with her mother and mother-in-law on the occasion of Mother's day. In the first picture, Katrina can be seen posing with her mother and looking beautiful in an off-white dress. In the second picture, Katrina can be seen happily smiling with Vicky Kaushal and his mother. In the caption, she wrote, "Mother’s Day".
Vicky Kaushal
View this post on Instagram
Vicky Kaushal has posted some adorable pictures from his wedding with his mother and mother-in-law. In the first picture, Vicky can be seen dancing with his mother. In another picture, Vicky and Katrina Kaif can be seen taking blessing from Katrina's mother. The couple got married in December 2021 in a private ceremony.
Alia Bhatt
View this post on Instagram
Alia Bhatt has posted a beautiful picture from her wedding reception with her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. In the caption, she wrote, "My beautiful beautiful mothers. Happy Mothers Day - ALL DAY EVERYDAY!". Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 in a private ceremony.
Bhumi Pednekar
View this post on Instagram
Bhumi posted an adorable picture with her mother. She can be seen hugging her mom and smiling at the camera. In the caption, she wrote, "Maa. The only meaning of god to me."
Karan Johar
View this post on Instagram
Karan Johar has posted beautiful pictures with his children Yash and Roohi and his mother on the occasion of mother's day. Karan can be seen adorably hugging his mother and children.
Posted By: Simran Srivastav