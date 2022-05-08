New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood celebrities are showering love on their mothers on the occasion of Mother's Day. Now, the Bollywood star also remembered his late mother Aruna Bhatia on this day. Akshay's mother passed away in September 2021. He penned an emotional note on Instagram remembering his mother.

Sharing the photo, Akshay wrote, "Vaise to aisa ek din nahi jaata jab aapka khyaal nahi aata hai, lekin aaj sabke #Mothersday ke photo dekh kar bohot yaad aa rahi hai. Miss you Ma". (Not a day goes by when I do not think about you, but today after seeing everyone's #MothersDay pictures, I am missing you a lot. Miss you Ma.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar has completed 30 years in the film industry and YRF gave a surprise to Akshay to honour him. YRF unveiled a special poster of Prithviraj, which features all of Akshay Kumar's films. Sharing the new poster, YRF wrote, "Celebrating @akshaykumar and his 30 years of incredible cinema! Watch the unveiling video NOW! Celebrate Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 3rd June."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey. The trailer of his upcoming film Prithviraj will release tomorrow, that is, May 9. The movie also stars Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij and Lalit Tiwari and it will hit the theatres on June 3, 2022.

Apart from Prithviraj, Akshay has many films lined up. He will star in Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar and will also be seen in OMG 2. He will be seen in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. He has started shooting for the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, opposite Radhika Madan. His upcoming film Ram Setu will release on Diwali, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav