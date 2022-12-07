Motherhood Has Changed Alia Bhatt's Outlook About Acting, Says Her Heart Is Little Bit…

Actress Alia Bhatt recently shared her views about how motherhood has changed the way she looks at everything as an actor. Following the birth of her daughter, Raha, last month, the Brahmastra star confessed that motherhood has significantly shifted her view of her profession.

During the Oscar and BAFTA campaigns for Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress opened up in her first big interview about how motherhood has had a great influence on her and remarked, "It's barely been a month, just over three weeks, but I don't know about how it’s going to change the way I pick my roles yet because I haven’t gotten to thinking about that."

When posed with the question if motherhood will have an effect on the movies she picks in the near future, Alia told Variety that her acting roles are not the only things that have shifted, "But it's changed the way I look at everything. I just think my heart is a little bit more open than it was before, I don't know what change that is going to bring about." She, however, further stated that she is excited to see "how that journey pans out."

During the interview, Alia also discussed her experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the lessons she learned while playing Gangubai.

"Her innocence and her vulnerability was intact, despite having to play this very strong role for these women. It's something that I feel sometimes also gave me a lot of guts, to speak in a big room. I'm constantly told how young I am and it’s always been that way since I started working," she said.

The actor had an amazing 2022, as she appeared in three back to back blockbusters in S.S. Rajamouli's RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva. Furthermore, she also acted and produced the Netflix film Darlings, which was a massive hit all over the world.

She will next feature in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie is slated for release on April 28, 2023. Moreover, Alia's Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone, is also lined up for release.