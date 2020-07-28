Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum, who worked in over 100 films including the popular ones like Mother India, Kohinoor, Ujala and Lalkar, passed away on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran Bollywood actress Kumkum, who worked in over 100 films including the popular ones like Mother India, Kohinoor, Ujala and Lalkar, passed away on Tuesday. She was 86 years old.

The news of her death was confirmed by late Bollywood actor-comedian Johnny Walker's son Nasirr Khan on Twitter. "Yesteryear's film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. she did so many films; songs & dances where picturized on her. did so many movies opposite dad #johnnywalker (sic)," he wrote.

In another tweet, he wrote, "2 most famous 1's being #pyaasa & #cid she was the female in the immortal "ye hai bombay mer jaan" song with him. may Allah grant her Jannah. deepest condolences to the family. another gem gone (sic)."

Actor Naved Jafri took to Twitter to express grief on the sad demise of the actress. "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty," he wrote.

Bollywood director Anil Sharma has also tweeted on her death. He wrote "Beautiful and talented actress who did many super hit films, who gave excellent songs. She passed away today, May God gives rest to her soul, my heartfelt condolences. Pray for her family."

Making her Bollywood debut as a dancer in 1954 with the song Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar from the film Aar Paar, the actress went on to work in over 100 films. She featured in several successful films including Mother India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Ek Sapera Ek Lootera, Naya Daur, Raja Aur Runk, Geet, Aankhen and Lalkar.

Kumkum also gave a brilliant performance in the first Bhojpuri film 'Ganga Maiya Tohe Piyari Chadibo' (1963).

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta