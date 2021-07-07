Mira Rajput, on Wednesday (July 7), posted a much-loved picture of herself and husband Shahid on the occasion of their 6th wedding anniversary.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary and it seems love is floating in the air. On this special occasion, Mira took to her Instagram to pen down a heartfelt note for her husband.

Mira, on Wednesday (July 7), posted a much-loved picture of them in which the couple can be spotted in a garden. Mira has her arms wrapped around Shahid and he could be seen planting a kiss on her forehead. While Mira is dressed in a black t-shirt, Shahid is wearing a grey tee.

"I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life," Mira wrote captioning the post. She also added a heart emoji.

The couple's fans and friends took the comments section to congratulate them on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Happy anniversary lovelies!” while singer Kanika Kapoor dropped heart and lovestruck emojis on the post. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani, and Ananya Panday also liked Mira's adorable post.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. Though the couple has an age difference of 13 years, their bond proves how age doesn’t matter when it comes to true love. The couple is blessed with two kids. They welcomed baby girl Misha into their lives in August 2016 and son Zain in September 2018.

On the professional front, the Shahid will be seen next in 'Jersey', in which he is playing the role of a cricket enthusiast. His dream to join the Indian cricket team is fulfilled when he is in his 40s. The film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapoor is a Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same name and is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha