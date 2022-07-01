'MORE' Song Out: BTS' J-hope Unveils His All New Avatar For New Song | Watch

K-pop group BTS recently announced that they are taking a 'hiatus', which made their fans disappointed. But here's a good news for all the BTS fans. Their favourite idols are not going anywhere as they are just focusing on their solo projects. J-hope is the first member to announce his solo album called 'Jack In The Box'. Now, the music video of the much-awaited song 'More' is officially out.

J-Hope is seen in an all-new avatar for this music video. The video already has over 5 million views and 1 million likes on YouTube.

While releasing the teaser of J-Hope's album 'Jack In The Box', BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'. "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

"J-Hope’s solo album, as expressed in the title of the album 'Jack In The Box', represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further. Starting with his pre-released track to be released on July 1st, diverse content to show j-hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced. Please stay tuned and we will continue to provide you with more details on the album. We hope that you look forward to ‘Jack In The Box’ and send j-hope your love and support as he takes his first step as a solo artist," the agency added.

BTS members are focusing on their solo projects. Earlier, Jungkook collaborated with the singer Charlie Puth for the song 'Left And Right'. Kpop band BTS has seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. On the occasion of BTS' ninth debut anniversary, they released their song 'Yet To Come'.