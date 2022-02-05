New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kim kardashian has lashed out at ex husband Kanye West for his comments on their daughter North West. A few days back, rapper Kanye West took to his Instagram and claim that daughter North West was on Tiktok against his will. He tagged Kim Kardashian in the post.

Sharing a picture of daughter North West, Kanye wrote, "Since this is my first divorce i need to know what i should do about my daughter being put on Tik Tok against my will?"

Take a look at Kanye’s post here:

Kim who has been quiet about the matter amid her divorce drama with Kanye, called out her ex-husband in an Instagram Story. The entrepreneur uploaded a story giving a response to Kanye West’s post, she wrote, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness."

"Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably," Kim concluded.

Take a look at Kim’s story here:

Responding to Kim's post, Kanye also further posted on his Instagram and wrote, "What do you mean by main provider?"

The former couple has four children together: North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 2-year-old Psalm.

