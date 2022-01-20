New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: French star Gaspard Ulliel who has a top role in a new Marvel TV series, passed away on Wednesday following a skiing accident. The French actor was just 37-years-old and was counted under the top rank of French actors. He was well known for his performance as the famous cannibal in 'Hannibal Rising' in 2007.

According to Deadline, Gaspard Ulliel suffered a major heady injury and later was hospitalised. However, the actor did not recover from the injury, the actor's family and local agent have said.

The actor was then airlifted to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region. Mountain police have been responding to multiple accidents in the region due to hard snow and ice on the slopes.

The actor is well known for his roles in fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic 'Saint Laurent' and as the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel.

Back in 2002 and 2003, Gaspard Ulliel was nominated for a Cesar Award for Most Promising Actor. In 2004 Ulliel won the award for his role in 'A Very Long Engagement', which co-starred Audrey Tautou. In 2017, he won the Cesar Award for Best Actor for his role in Xavier Dolan's 'It's Only the End of the World'.

He will play Midnight Man in the anticipated 'Moon Knight' series, alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke.

The late actor has one son with the French model and singer Gaelle Pietri.

On Gaspard Ulliel's demise, French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid a heartfelt tribute and tweeted, “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will no longer see his most beautiful interpretations. We have lost a French actor."

