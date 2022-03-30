New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, one of the most anticipated web series will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 30 and different languages. The MCU's latest web show will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Moon Knight is based on a character that is not introduced in the Marvel verse till now. The Show follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. This dissociative identity disorder of his leads his life into a big deadly fiasco with the powerful gods of Egypt. Know everything from date, time, a streaming platform to the cast of the show here.

Moon Knight Release Date:

The Marvel latest series will be released on March 30 evening.

Watch Moon Knight Trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moon Knight (@themoonknight)

Marvel Moon Knight Episodes:

Episode 1 - March 30, 2022

Episode 2 - April 6, 2022

Episode 3 - April 13, 2022

Episode 4 - April 20, 2022

Episode 5 - April 27, 2022

Episode 6 - May 4, 2022

Moon Knight Streaming Platform:

Moon Knight begins streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. It will release new episodes weekly on Wednesdays.One can download Moon Knight web show from the paid subscriptions of Disney+ Hotstar. It is available to watch on the OTT platform in HD. You can download the film and watch it offline whenever you want.

Moon Knight Star Cast:

Moon Knight features Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant, Ethan Hawke cult leader Arthur Harrow and May Calamawy as archaeologist Layla El-Faouly, Lucy Thackeray as Donna, and the late Gaspard Ulliel as Anton Mogart.

