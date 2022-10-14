Monster Release Date: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal As A Sikh Cop In This Malayalam Thriller

The makers of Malayalam drama film ‘Monster’ have locked down the release date of the movie. Starring Mohanlal in the lead, the film will be released in October 2022.

Directed by Vysakh, the first look of ‘Monster’ was released in November 2021 and showcased Mohanlal as a turban clad sikh officer. ‘Monster’ will have its theatrical release on October 21, 2022, the makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to his social media account, Mohanlal shared a new poster of the film and its release date. “#Monster censored with U/A Certificate. Releasing worldwide on 21st October 2022,” wrote the Malayalam star in his tweet. Take a look:

Also starring Lakshmi Manchu, Honey Rose, Sudev Nair, and Jose Joel, the film has been scripted by Udaykrishna and bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under his banner, Aashirvad Cinemas. The plot details and story of the film has been kept under the wraps and the makers have only been sharing first looks and images from the film.

Notably, Mohanlal will be arriving in theaters with a movie after a very long time. His last few films have all been direct to OTT releases including ‘Drushyam 2’. Fans can’t keep calm to witness their favorite star on the big screen.

Mohanlal recently announced that his superhit ‘Drushyam’ franchise will be returning with a third installment. A Hindi remake of its second part is already in the works. Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu, ‘Drishyam 2’ will be released theatrically in November. Apart from Hindi, the film was also remade in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Mohanlal will also be seen in ‘Vrushabha’, which is being dubbed as a “high-octane father-son drama”. The film will be shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu and dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. The film will be directed by Nanda Kishore.

During a media interaction, Mohanlal opened up about the film and said, “It’s a riveting father son high energy drama which spans across lifetimes. I am impressed with Nanda Kishore’s vision and delighted to partner with AVS Studios on this first film together.”