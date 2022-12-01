Monster OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal’s Malayalam Action Thriller

Mohanlal’s Malayalam action-thriller film ‘Monster’ will finally be released on OTT. The film, which released theatrically on October 21, 2022, will be premiering digitally this week.

Directed by Vysakh, ‘Monster’ saw Mohanlal in an all-new avatar, where he featured as a sikh cop. The film also featured Honey Rose, Lakshmi Manchu, Sudev Nair and Siddique, K. B.

‘Monster’ will be released on OTT this week. The film will be premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on December 2, 2022.

In a special video message on social media, Mohanlal described ‘Monster’ as a rare film. “I think this film is special for an actor. This film has a lot of surprising elements. All films have those but the very subject of this film is very special,” said Mohanlal in the message.

“Perhaps, this could be the first time in Malayalam cinema that a movie on a such subject is attempted so boldly. The screenplay of this film is the hero and the villain. I can only tell this much about the film. It’s very rare for an actor to get to do such movies. I’m very happy to have acted in this film,” the ‘Drishyam’ star said in the message.

‘Monster’’s plot revolves around an entrepreneur named Lucky Singh who arrives in Kerala from Punjab to seal a land deal. “During the course of a day, he is chauffeured around by Bhamini (Honey Rose) and barges into her family’s life during her wedding anniversary. Lucky’s arrival, however, leaves the family with a tragic incident and Bhamini is held responsible for it,” the official plot of the story read.

Meanwhile on the work front, Mohanlal recently announced that his superhit mystery-thriller franchise ‘Drishyam’ is gearing up for a third installment. The film will be simultaneously released with its Hindi version on the same date.

Mohanlal will also be seen in ‘Vrushabha’, which is dubbed as a high-octane father-son action drama film. The film will be simultaneously shot in Malayalam and Telugu and will be dubbed in Kannada, Hindi and Tamil.