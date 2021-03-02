On the work front, Bipasha Basu was last seen in the web-series Dangerous. On the other hand, Karan will be seen in the show 'Qubool Hai 2.'

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Maldives has become the one go-to location for Bollywood celebrities and now joining the list is actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover. The power-couple of Bollywood celebrated actor Karan's birthday in the exotic location of Maldives. From diving into the pool to soak in the sun, it seems like they are enjoying their best on their vacation. Talking about the fun, recently the Raaz actress shared a hilarious video of her husband where he was putting up a funny act while sitting beside a swimming pool.

Actress Bipasha Basu is quite active on social media and she enjoys a massive fan following of 8.6 Million followers on Instagram. She keeps her fans informed about her daily life and now the actress has been updating them about her exotic vacation.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared the video in which Karan Singh Grover was soaking in the sun as he was sitting beside the pool. Bipasha was heard saying, "are you burning monkey?". She further adds, "on fire". KSG was seen putting up the funny act of a monkey and was flaunting his amazing physique in the video.

Bipasha captioned the video that read, "Monkey On Fire." The video has so far garnered 31,733 likes, at the time of writing this article. As she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with hilarious comments. One of the users wrote, "This monkey is super hot."

Another user wrote, "You both are so cute."

The couple has worked together in the film Alone. After which, the duo got married in the year 2016. Karan was earlier married to actor Shraddha Nigam and later to the actress Jennifer Winget, whereas, Bipasha was earlier in a 10-year-long relationship with actor John Abraham.

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in the web-series Dangerous. On the other hand, Karan will be seen in the show 'Qubool Hai 2.'

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma