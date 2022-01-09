New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Vidya Balan is one of the most prolific and loved actresses of B-town. The actress never fails to impress her fans, be it risque, comedy or thrilling roles, and one such role that her fans cherish to date is off Monjulika from the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Now, it is being reported that the actress will be returning as Monjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu.

As per a report in Mid Day, a source said, "Their (Vidya and Anees) equation goes back to 2011, when Vidya made a cameo appearance in Anees’s film Thank You. She made the character of Monjulika, ghost of a royal dancer, memorable. [It is not clear if] Vidya will be seen dancing to Aami je tomar again or appear after the climax."

The report further revealed that the director Anees Bazmee, who is directing the sequel, confirmed the development. Calling Monjulika his "favourite character" he said, "If the film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa, she has to be there in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Let the rest be a surprise!”

Well, now this is a treat to all the fans as ever since the sequel has been announced movie buffs were eager to know whether the original star cast make a comeback or not. Meanwhile, Anees has also included two songs from the original film and Akshay Kumar’s black kurta with a bandana on the head, accessorised with rudraksha beads look in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the comedy horror also stars Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on March 25, 2022.

Talking about Vidya Balan, she was last seen in 'Sherni' that was released on the OTT platform. She will be seen next in Jalsa and an untitled film, which is scheduled to release this year if all goes well.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv