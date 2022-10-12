Monica O My Darling Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao's Neo-Noir Thriller

Rajkummar Rao is coming back to the cinema with his highly anticipated next 'Monica O My Darling'. The film helmed by Vasan Bala features Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.'Monica, O My Darling" will arrive on OTT platform Netflix on November 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

"Using this claw to ‘grab’ your attention to the fact that “MONICA O MY DARLING” IS PREMIERING ON 11TH NOVEMBER ONLY ON @netflix_in," Rajkummar wrote in his Instagram caption.

As per a statement, 'Monica, O My Darling' is a neo-noir that is an ode to movies about the perfect plan that led to mayhem in the lives of the people involved. The dark comedy-drama also features Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel in pivotal roles.

With the release date of the film, Rao also released a new poster of the film and needless to say that just like the intriguing and entertaining trailer, the new poster of the film is also quirky.

Rajkummar in his new character look where he is seen trapped in a claw. While the experimental actor is known for sporting different and interesting character looks, his new look in the poster of 'O My Darling' has created huge excitement and anticipation, especially amongst his fans.

Sharing more details about the project, Bala said, "Monica, O My Darling has been a dream project for me and we cannot wait to entertain everyone with this twisted crime comedy brimming with mystery and drama. Joining forces with Matchbox Shots and Netflix along with our brilliant ensemble cast to bring to life this unique story has been an absolute pleasure."

Meanwhile, Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on “The White Tiger”, while Apte has starred in their projects “Sacred Games”, “Ghoul” and “Lust Stories". Also. Rajkummar will next be seen in Guns & Gulaabs.

He will also be seen in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film marks Rajkummar's first collaboration with Karan Johar.