Monica, O My Darling Teaser: Rajkumar Rao's 'Intriguing Story' With Pinch Of Comedy | Watch

Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte are the dream team for the audience as the trio is the powerhouse of a performance. The actors are teaming up for the interesting film 'Monica, O My Darling'. It also stars Sikander Kher and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie will stream on Netflix.

Sharing the trailer, Netflix wrote, "THIS star cast in a film together? We're ready. We're so ready".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Earlier, Netflix shared the first look of the characters from the film. Sharing the pictures, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote, "All these darlings in one film Monica, O My Darling coming soon! ".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The film was announced last year and the behind the scene pictures and videos were also shared by Netflix. Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "Lights, camera, action! Monica, O My Darling is now filming. We’re thrilled for you to meet the amazing team behind it!".

Sharing the behind the scene pictures, Netflix wrote, "O My Darlings, give us a first look! Us to the cast of Monica, O My Darling before they showed us these images."

On the work front, Rajkumar Rao was last seen in Hit: The First Cast, along with Sanya Malhotra. He will star in Mr and Mrs Mahi, along with Janhvi Kapoor. Radhika was last seen in the psychological thriller film Forensic, which also stars Vikrant Massey. She will star in Vikram Vedha, along with Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Rohit Saraf. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the web series Maharani Season 2. She will be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan, which also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Netflix has recently announced many projects apart from Monica, O My Darling. This includes Diljit Dosanjh's Jogi, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Ritesh Deshmukh's Olan A Plan B, Tabu's Khufiya and Sanya Malhotra's Kathal. Anushka Sharma will also make her OTT debut with Chakda Xpress on Netflix.

Moreover, the streaming platform has announced reality shows and documentaries. This includes Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love and Social Currency. Meanwhile, the documentaries are Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld and Indian Predator Diary Of A Serial Killer.