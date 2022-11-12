Monica, O My Darling Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Rajkummar Rao's Dark-Comedy

RAJKUMMAR Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte-starrer 'Monica O My Darling' has been one of the most anticipated OTT releases and the audience has been excited to watch this film because of its unique concept and stellar star cast. The movie lso stars Sikander Kher and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica O My Darling is streaming on Netflix.

If you are planning to watch the film, read these 10 tweets before making the decision.

“Monica o my darling” on Netflix is an adaptation of a Japanese book. Maza aa gaya bidu. Murder mystery & itne share twists, shocking moments. Although last wala predict kar liya tha but still… bhot jyada entertaining. — badal: the cloud 🌩️ (@badal_bnftv) November 11, 2022

Just finished watching Monica O My Darling and it's probably the most delicious bollywood whodunnit to come out in recent times. — not_my_scene (@notmyscene_) November 11, 2022

Monica, O My Darling 😍



Must Watch!!! — Meha (@BitchMastaani) November 12, 2022

Huma Qureshi has created a new history in the film world with her acting and has created a new place for herself. She did a great job in her journey from Maharani to Monica, O My Darling. — Simran patel (@stormy_simran) November 12, 2022

Monica, O My Darling! What a film. IMHO, easily a contender for film of the year alongside Rajkummar's other film Badhai Do. Delicious dark comedy thriller. This has raised my appetite for Merry Christmas. @Vasan_Bala has finally come of age as director, and Huma is spectacular. — Hipster (@Hipsterrrific) November 12, 2022

Just finished watching Monica O my darling....What a fantastic movie!! — Sebanti (@sebanti8) November 11, 2022

Been a while since I enjoyed Hindi films. Vasan Bala came to the rescue with Monica, O My Darling! I had so much fun! Stellar cast, excellent twist and turn; particularly the eclectic/funky scoring that took the driver’s seat. Keep making movies, Bala ❤️ Genre films rocks!! pic.twitter.com/TmA0IpyzkV — snazrul_ (@sya_nash) November 11, 2022

Our darlings had a lot to say about Monica and her darlings at the premiere last night!

Catch all the action and fun - Monica O My Darling is now streaming 💃🕺 pic.twitter.com/f9YbgCuOcD — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) November 11, 2022

Reportedly, Monica, O My Darling is an adaptation of the 1989 Japanese novel Heart of Brutus.

Taking about working on Monica, O My Darling with Vasan Bala, Rajkummar told The Hindu, "Vasan is a phenomenal filmmaker, and it was such a great team on board. It was a complete bound script, with all the several twists and turns marked out perfectly, so it was easy for us to follow."

"He gives us the reference points and then trusts us to just perform how we’d like to do it. I never felt any pressure and it was so much fun working with friends like Radhika, Huma and the rest of the cast,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkumar Rao was last seen in Hit: The First Cast, along with Sanya Malhotra. He will star in Mr and Mrs Mahi, along with Janhvi Kapoor. He has recently confirmed that he will return with Stree 2, along with Shraddha Kapoor.

Radhika was last seen in the psychological thriller film Forensic, which also stars Vikrant Massey. She also starred in Vikram Vedha, along with Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Rohit Saraf.

Huma Qureshi was last seen in the web series Maharani Season 2. She was recently seen in Double XL, along with Sonakshi Sinha. She will be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan, which also stars Mrunal Thakur.