Monica, O My Darling Twitter Review: 10 Tweets To Read Before Watching Rajkummar Rao's Dark-Comedy

Monica, O My Darling is streaming on Netflix and stars Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte.

By Simran Srivastav
Sat, 12 Nov 2022 01:18 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Netflix India/Twitter

RAJKUMMAR Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte-starrer 'Monica O My Darling' has been one of the most anticipated OTT releases and the audience has been excited to watch this film because of its unique concept and stellar star cast. The movie lso stars Sikander Kher and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica O My Darling is streaming on Netflix.

If you are planning to watch the film, read these 10 tweets before making the decision.

Reportedly, Monica, O My Darling is an adaptation of the 1989 Japanese novel Heart of Brutus.

Taking about working on Monica, O My Darling with Vasan Bala, Rajkummar told The Hindu, "Vasan is a phenomenal filmmaker, and it was such a great team on board. It was a complete bound script, with all the several twists and turns marked out perfectly, so it was easy for us to follow."

"He gives us the reference points and then trusts us to just perform how we’d like to do it. I never felt any pressure and it was so much fun working with friends like Radhika, Huma and the rest of the cast,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkumar Rao was last seen in Hit: The First Cast, along with Sanya Malhotra. He will star in Mr and Mrs Mahi, along with Janhvi Kapoor. He has recently confirmed that he will return with Stree 2, along with Shraddha Kapoor.

Radhika was last seen in the psychological thriller film Forensic, which also stars Vikrant Massey. She also starred in Vikram Vedha, along with Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Rohit Saraf.

Huma Qureshi was last seen in the web series Maharani Season 2. She was recently seen in Double XL, along with Sonakshi Sinha. She will be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan, which also stars Mrunal Thakur.

