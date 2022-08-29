Monica, O My Darling: Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte To Star In Netflix Film

Bollywood's finest actors Rajkumar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte are all set to star together in the Netflix film 'Monica, O My Darling'. The OTT platform has shared a glimpse of the star cast fro the film and it looks intriguing. Directed by Vasan Bala, the movie also stars Sikander Kher and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

Sharing the first look, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote, "All these darlings in one film Monica, O My Darling coming soon! ".

The movie was announced in 2021 and Netflix also shared some behind the scene pictures and videos. Sharing the video, Netflix wrote, "Lights, camera, action! Monica, O My Darling is now filming. We’re thrilled for you to meet the amazing team behind it!".

Meanwhile, sharing the first look of the star cast, Netflix wrote, "O My Darlings, give us a first look! Us to the cast of Monica, O My Darling before they showed us these images."

Monica, O My Darling is Rajkumar's second Netflix film. Meanwhile, Radhika has worked on many Netflix projects including Lust Stories, Sacred Games, Ratt Akeli Hai, etc.

Rajkumar Rao was last seen in Hit: The First Cast, along with Sanya Malhotra. He is also working on Mr and Mrs Mahi, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the web series Maharani Season 2. She has announced her film Pooja Meri Jaan, which also stars Mrunal Thakur.

On Radhika's work front, she was last seen in a psychological thriller film Forensic, which also stars Vikrant Massey. She will be seen in Vikram Vedha as well. The movie also stars Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Rohit Saraf.

Meanwhile, apart from Monica, O My Darling, Netflix has announced many projects. This includes Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love and Social Currency. Meanwhile, the documentaries are Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld and Indian Predator Diary Of A Serial Killer.

Diljit Dosanjh's Jogi, Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and Ritesh Deshmukh's Olan A Plan B will also release on Netflix. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt recently released her film 'Darlings' on Netflix. Anushka Sharma will also make her OTT debut with Chakda Xpress on Netflix.